Relay for Life on Corrigan Oil Speedway to benefit American Cancer Society

(WILX)
By Ann Emmerich
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason is holding the “Relay for Life” to benefit the American Cancer Society. The weather appears to be cooperating for this 18-hour event at Corrigan Oil Speedway, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

It’s been two years since the last relay was held in person. Last year, like so many others, the event was cancelled because of COVID-19. This year, people are happy to see each other in person and enjoy the great outdoors. And they’re all there for an important cause: Raising money to fight cancer.

People from across mid-Michigan are teaming up to walk the track to benefit the American Cancer Society. The fundraiser helps the organization pay for critical research and helps cancer patients get the support they need while they’re in the fight.

If you’d like to sign up for a relay or donate to the American Cancer Society, head to THIS LINK.

