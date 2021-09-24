Advertisement

Paint your part in the ‘Paint By Numbers’ project in DeWitt

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Calling all artists! All ages and abilities welcome!

On Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m you can go to Downtown DeWitt to paint the crosswalks at the intersection of Bridge St. and Main St.

This will be a paint-by-number project. The artwork is designed by artist Tracie Davis and will be painted by the community.

There is no need to register. Simply show up and stop by the registration table to grab your supplies.

