In My View: Week 5 of high school football

Grand Ledge has the toughest task at DeWitt.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four unbeaten greater Lansing high school 11-man football teams remain.

I think Pewamo-Westphalia, Portland, and Lansing Catholic will all hit 5-0 with wins tonight. Grand Ledge has the toughest task at DeWitt.

But don’t count the Comets short, they’re a good team and it’s another pressure game for the Panthers. It clearly is the key game we have in the area as we head into the second half of the season.

That game is such a big game, even Bally Sports Detroit+ is carrying the matchup.

We’ve got yet another good fifth week of high school football in our area.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

