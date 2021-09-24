In My View: Week 5 of high school football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four unbeaten greater Lansing high school 11-man football teams remain.

I think Pewamo-Westphalia, Portland, and Lansing Catholic will all hit 5-0 with wins tonight. Grand Ledge has the toughest task at DeWitt.

But don’t count the Comets short, they’re a good team and it’s another pressure game for the Panthers. It clearly is the key game we have in the area as we head into the second half of the season.

That game is such a big game, even Bally Sports Detroit+ is carrying the matchup.

We’ve got yet another good fifth week of high school football in our area.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.