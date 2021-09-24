Advertisement

MSU Runners Compete Together in Minneapolis

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State men’s and women’s cross country teams competed Friday in Minneapolis in the 35th annual Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course. The 26th ranked MSU men’s team finished third with BYU winning the team title, Iowa State second. Senior Morgan Beadlescomb finished 3rd individually. The women finished 5th as a team. Host Minnesota won the team title. Senior Jenna Magness finished second individually just 1.7 seconds behind the winner.

