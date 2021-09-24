Mason elementary school gets national honor

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A school in Mason has been nationally recognized for its academic performance, being named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021.

“I am so proud, honored, and humbled,” said Shana Barnum, principal of Alaiedon Elementary.

Alaiedon Elementary is being recognized by the US Department of Education for their high M-STEP scores for all grades first through fifth.

“This has been a journey of sacrifice, dedication, and true grit,” Barnum added. “Achievement has come through the persistent and consistent efforts of our staff and their belief in the systems that Mason Public Schools values.”

Showing the value of the hard work of the staff at Alaiedon Elementary and all of Mason Public Schools, making them a top-performing school in Michigan.

Out of 325 in the country, 13 schools in Michigan are receiving the honor this year.

“To show the resilience of our students and the dedication of our teachers and our administration couldn’t be more proud of our schools,” said Kurt Creamer, president of the Mason Board of Education.

The US Department of Education acknowledges the National Blue Ribbon Schools, saying they show the commitment to creating schools where students master challenging content.

“To be able to educate our kids, to be able to motivate them to be their best, and just each and every day show up and kinda be the heart of this community,” Creamer added.

High demands for teachers every single day, all to make their students’ education even better.

For some, this seems like an honor that’s long overdue for the district. “We’ve known for a long time just how good our education system here in Mason is,” Creamer said. “This is finally just getting recognized for that.”

The Mason School District will be hosting a community celebration for this honor at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 4.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.