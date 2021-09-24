Advertisement

Lansing Police complete investigation on Houlin death

Hulon was arrested in April 2020 for domestic assault. After less than 24 hours in police custody, he died.
Anthony Hulon
Anthony Hulon(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police Department’s Internal Board of Review has completed its investigation regarding the in-custody death of Anthony Hulon. The investigation examined parts of the entire incident as well as the officers’ actions, department procedures, equipment, and training systems.

Hulon was arrested in April 2020 for domestic assault. After less than 24 hours in police custody, he died. A wrongful death suit was filed in October 2020, a suit that included Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

On April 9, 2021, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office advised they declined criminal charges on the police and detention officers involved in the Lansing Detention facility death of Hulon. Nessel’s announcement can be seen here.

The extensive and thorough report can be viewed on the Lansing Police Department website in the “Transparency” section.

