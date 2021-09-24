Advertisement

East Lansing homecoming parade still on, despite no game being played

An update on the confusion over East Lansing’s homecoming plans.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing High School homecoming parade will still take place Friday night, despite the fact the high school football game against Lansing Everett is canceled.

Everett had to forfeit because they do not have enough players to field a team.

The parade will start at 5:30 at the high school and head south To Burcham Drive. Students will then head west to Abbot, turning left and marching toward Albert Avenue. They will round the corner of Bailey Street to head back to Burcham, and finish up at the high school.

These roads will be closed or detoured while the parade is going on, but they should be open again by 6:30.

East Lansing High School's homecoming parade is still happening, even if the game is not.
East Lansing High School's homecoming parade is still happening, even if the game is not.(East Lansing High School)

