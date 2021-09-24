Advertisement

Early American Success at Ryder Cup

Team USA's Brooks Koepka hits on the fifth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the...
Team USA's Brooks Koepka hits on the fifth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
-SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - The first point of the Ryder Cup went to Europe and its new Spanish Armada. The rest of today’s opening session belonged to the Americans. They took a 3-1 lead after the morning foursomes sessions, just the start they wanted. But it’s really nothing new. This is the seventh straight time the Americans have not lost the opening session. Three years ago in France, they also had a 3-1 lead only to get shut out that afternoon as Europe cruised to another decisive victory.

