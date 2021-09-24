Early American Success at Ryder Cup

-SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - The first point of the Ryder Cup went to Europe and its new Spanish Armada. The rest of today’s opening session belonged to the Americans. They took a 3-1 lead after the morning foursomes sessions, just the start they wanted. But it’s really nothing new. This is the seventh straight time the Americans have not lost the opening session. Three years ago in France, they also had a 3-1 lead only to get shut out that afternoon as Europe cruised to another decisive victory.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.