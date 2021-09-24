Detectives asking for help in Michigan home hit-and-run

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - An unusual incident, even among a profession that deals with unusual things, happened Monday at 2:41 a.m. at a home on Going St. near Whittemore in Pontiac. A car, believed to be either a red Ford Escape or Mercury Milan Hybrid, was traveling in a residential area when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, crossed the lawn and struck a bedroom in front of the unoccupied home.

The car appeared to be traveling well above of the 25 MPH speed limit. Sheriff’s Detectives say the driver may have been trying to avoid a pickup truck that was parked across the street from the three-bedroom single story home.

Within two minutes a white SUV, which was following the red vehicle immediately before the crash, returned to the scene, picked up the woman and sped away. Before Deputies arrived, the red car was driven away by an unknown person.

The vehicle is likely to have sustained significant damage to the hood, front fender and bumper. A damage estimate for the home was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

