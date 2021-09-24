Advertisement

Detectives asking for help in Michigan home hit-and-run

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - An unusual incident, even among a profession that deals with unusual things, happened Monday at 2:41 a.m. at a home on Going St. near Whittemore in Pontiac. A car, believed to be either a red Ford Escape or Mercury Milan Hybrid, was traveling in a residential area when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, crossed the lawn and struck a bedroom in front of the unoccupied home.

The car appeared to be traveling well above of the 25 MPH speed limit. Sheriff’s Detectives say the driver may have been trying to avoid a pickup truck that was parked across the street from the three-bedroom single story home.

Within two minutes a white SUV, which was following the red vehicle immediately before the crash, returned to the scene, picked up the woman and sped away. Before Deputies arrived, the red car was driven away by an unknown person.

The vehicle is likely to have sustained significant damage to the hood, front fender and bumper. A damage estimate for the home was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Twindemic’ likely on the horizon
CDC warning of “fast-growing” Salmonella outbreak
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Ja'Quan Montel Robinson, 18, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a...
Teen arraigned for bringing gun to Everett High School
Family warning to watch out for motorcycles after crash

Latest News

Anthony Hulon
Lansing Police complete investigation on Houlin death
In this photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Chief Medical...
Dr. Khaldun stepping down, Whitmer appoints interim Chief Medical Executive
East Lansing's Pinecrest Elementary has been renamed in honor of a Civil Rights icon, whose...
East Lansing elementary school being renamed for Civil Rights pioneer
Whitmer signs legislation keeping legal blood alcohol content at 0.08% in Michigan.
Whitmer signs legislation keeping legal blood alcohol content at 0.08%