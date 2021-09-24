CDC warning of “fast-growing” Salmonella outbreak

(WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning of an outbreak of salmonella that has people in 29 states, including Michigan, sick.

So far 279 people have become sick with salmonella, with 152 cases in the last six days. As of now, the source of the infection is unknown, though CDC investigators say they’re working as quickly as possible to find it.

Telltale signs of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps. If you suspect you have become infected, talk to your healthcare provider. It is also recommended that you write down what you ate in the week before you first felt symptoms.

If you do get a confirmed case of salmonella you can help investigators in finding the source of this illness. Report it to your local health department and answer questions they ask about it. This will help them determine where the infections are coming from.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.