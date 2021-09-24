Bulls May Not Have Willliams To Begin Season

-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls say forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season. The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks because of the injury sustained Sept. 15 during an optional individual workout. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20. Williams started 71 games and averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last year. Bulls guard Coby White is expected to make a full return in November after having surgery on his left shoulder.

