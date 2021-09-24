Advertisement

Bulls May Not Have Willliams To Begin Season

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls say forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season. The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks because of the injury sustained Sept. 15 during an optional individual workout. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20. Williams started 71 games and averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last year. Bulls guard Coby White is expected to make a full return in November after having surgery on his left shoulder.

