Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing
Family warning to watch out for motorcycles after crash
‘Twindemic’ likely on the horizon
Water shutoffs are continuing across mid-Michigan.
Charlotte plans to continue water shutoffs
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 27 birds from Lansing residences

Latest News

Officials advocate for preschool accessibility
Officials advocate for pre-school accessibility
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Slain woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Unruly passengers remain a challenge for flight attendants.
Association of Flight Attendants presidents talk about unruly passengers
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC decides on COVID-19 booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans