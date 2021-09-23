Texans To Start New Quarterback

-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills will make his first career start tonight against a Carolina Panthers defense that ranks first in the NFL. Mills made his debut in the second half of a loss to Cleveland last Sunday after Tyrod Taylor was injured. The Panthers are 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The last time they opened a season 3-0 was in 2015 when they won their first 14 games and reached the Super Bowl.

