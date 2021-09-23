Advertisement

Texans To Start New Quarterback

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Lawyers fighting sexual assault allegations against Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills will make his first career start tonight against a Carolina Panthers defense that ranks first in the NFL. Mills made his debut in the second half of a loss to Cleveland last Sunday after Tyrod Taylor was injured. The Panthers are 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The last time they opened a season 3-0 was in 2015 when they won their first 14 games and reached the Super Bowl.

