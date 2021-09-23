Suspect in Jackson homicide turns self in

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a Jackson homicide has turned himself in to police.

Ke’Juan Watts surrendered at the Jackson Police station Thursday morning.

Watts was wanted on a two-count felony warrant for Homicide-Open Murder and Felony Firearm in connection with a shooting in the City of Jackson on Aug. 25, in which 18-year-old Sha’Nya Coleman-Young was killed.

Authorities say Watts is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

