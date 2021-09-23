Suspect charged with bringing gun to Everett High School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutors office authorized and issued criminal charges on an 18-year-old for Tuesday’s lockdown at Everett High School.

Ja’Quan Montel Robinson of Lansing is facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession in a weapons-free zone. Robinson was granted a personal recognizance bond with house arrest.

Police put Everett High on lockdown for about an hour after they got a tip a student had a weapon. They were able to recover a gun and took Robinson into custody without incident.

Robinson will be back in court on Thursday, Sept. 30 for a probable cause conference followed by a preliminary exam on Oct. 7.

Police have not yet said why he brought the gun to school.

Previous information stated the suspect was a 17-year-old student, but his age has since been confirmed as 18.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.