Suspect charged with bringing gun to Everett High School

Police have not yet said why he brought the gun to school.
Ja'Quan Montel Robinson, 18, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a...
Ja'Quan Montel Robinson, 18, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon in a weapons-free zone. Police arrested Robinson after he was found to have a gun at Everett High School.(Lansing Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutors office authorized and issued criminal charges on an 18-year-old for Tuesday’s lockdown at Everett High School.

Ja’Quan Montel Robinson of Lansing is facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession in a weapons-free zone. Robinson was granted a personal recognizance bond with house arrest.

Police put Everett High on lockdown for about an hour after they got a tip a student had a weapon. They were able to recover a gun and took Robinson into custody without incident.

Robinson will be back in court on Thursday, Sept. 30 for a probable cause conference followed by a preliminary exam on Oct. 7.

Police have not yet said why he brought the gun to school.

Previous information stated the suspect was a 17-year-old student, but his age has since been confirmed as 18.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

