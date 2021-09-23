Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Colin Smith

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt′s newest Rising Star is Colin Smith.

Colin is a 16-year-old from Potterville. He’s involved in a lot of activities in school, including marching band and cross country. But Colin doesn’t stop there: He’s also a member of student council and is active in the robotics club.

Congratulations to our newest Rising Star, Colin Smith of Potterville.

