Staudt’s Rising Stars: Colin Smith

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt′s newest Rising Star is Colin Smith.

Colin is a 16-year-old from Potterville. He’s involved in a lot of activities in school, including marching band and cross country. But Colin doesn’t stop there: He’s also a member of student council and is active in the robotics club.

