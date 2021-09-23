Shaheen and Studio 10 are ready for the Legends Celebrity Softball Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The first ever Legends Celebrity Softball Game is taking place on Friday, September 24th at Jackson Field. There’s going to be a couple of familiar faces on the field including Ralph Shaheen and Jason Cords, from Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet. The two of them talk about the upcoming game and more.

If you’re planning on attending, here are a few things you’ll need to know:

Opening Times

Gates open for VIP Experience at 5:00 pm

Gates open for GA Entry at 6:00 pm

Autographs end at 6:30 pm

Batting practice runs from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Game starts at 7:30 pm and is scheduled for 7 innings

Parking Make sure you arrive at Jackson® Field™ with plenty of time to park, get through the gates and get through security. The Lansing Lugnuts do not control any of the parking around the stadium. Handicap parking can be found on the Southeast corner of the stadium in lot 53.

Cashless Ballpark Jackson® Field™ is a cashless facility in order to encourage fewer points of contact for fan and staff safety, while also decreasing transaction times, creating faster moving lines, and improving overall guest satisfaction. Only major credit and debit cards are accepted at Jackson® Field™ points of sale.

