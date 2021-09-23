Rangers Plan To Honor The Late Gilbert

-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Rangers say they’ll honor late Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert by wearing a patch featuring his No. 7 on their jerseys this season. Players will also wear white “Gilbert” jerseys for pregame warmups prior to the home opener at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14 that will be auctioned off for charity. That game takes place on the 42nd anniversary of Gilbert becoming the first Rangers player to have his number retired. New York is also creating the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” award to recognize the player who best honors his legacy. Gilbert died in August at age 80.

