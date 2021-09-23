Advertisement

Rangers Plan To Honor The Late Gilbert

In this Jan. 20, 1994, file photo, former New York Rangers player Rod Gilbert, foreground, and...
In this Jan. 20, 1994, file photo, former New York Rangers player Rod Gilbert, foreground, and team captain Mark Messier attend a hockey clinic at the skating rink at Rockefeller Center in New York. Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80. Gilbert’s family confirmed the death to Rangers on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Rangers say they’ll honor late Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert by wearing a patch featuring his No. 7 on their jerseys this season. Players will also wear white “Gilbert” jerseys for pregame warmups prior to the home opener at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14 that will be auctioned off for charity. That game takes place on the 42nd anniversary of Gilbert becoming the first Rangers player to have his number retired. New York is also creating the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” award to recognize the player who best honors his legacy. Gilbert died in August at age 80.

