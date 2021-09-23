Penguins Minus Two Stars As Camp Opens

-CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have opened training camp without stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Crosby is recovering from wrist surgery that will force him to miss the first few weeks of the season. Malkin likely won’t be back until late November at the earliest after having knee surgery in June. Coach Mike Sullivan says the injuries will provide leadership opportunities for younger players on the team who have spent their careers in Malkin and Crosby’s considerable shadows.

