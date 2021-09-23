Advertisement

Penguins Minus Two Stars As Camp Opens

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Juuso Riikola (50) celebrates his goal against the Arizona...
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Juuso Riikola (50) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with center Derick Brassard (19), center Dominik Simon (12) and defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
-CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have opened training camp without stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Crosby is recovering from wrist surgery that will force him to miss the first few weeks of the season. Malkin likely won’t be back until late November at the earliest after having knee surgery in June. Coach Mike Sullivan says the injuries will provide leadership opportunities for younger players on the team who have spent their careers in Malkin and Crosby’s considerable shadows.

