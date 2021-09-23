New system being developed for drawing voter district maps

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) is working on a new system for drawing voter district maps. The commission oversees re-drawing districts ahead of the 2022 election. Commissioners have faced criticism in recent weeks as they failed to hit their first constitutional deadline to release a draft of updated district lines.

“It’s been flexible. It’s been fluid,” said Suann Hammersmith, Executive Director of the MICRC. “As we have gained new information, the commissioners have been able to add that to their discussions and their draft mapping. We never meant it to be set in stone. It’s a new process too.”

The commission is constitutionally required to take public input after the first official map drafts are released. Input sessions will begin in early October.

For now, the commission will continue to release mock drafts for the public’s consideration.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.