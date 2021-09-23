In My View: Lions need a rethink to win

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell blames his offense for the most part for Monday’s loss at Green Bay. He says in a game like that you have to keep outscoring the opposition, words to that effect.

I get that the Lions were scoreless in the second half. But, the Lions are giving up an average of 38 points per game in two games and if they don’t get better fast beginning Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens, this will end up being just another typical Lions losing season in my view.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.