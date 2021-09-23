Advertisement

In My View: Lions need a rethink to win

Defense should be the first area improved
In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell blames his offense for the most part for Monday’s loss at Green Bay. He says in a game like that you have to keep outscoring the opposition, words to that effect.

I get that the Lions were scoreless in the second half. But, the Lions are giving up an average of 38 points per game in two games and if they don’t get better fast beginning Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens, this will end up being just another typical Lions losing season in my view.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing
Family warning to watch out for motorcycles after crash
Water shutoffs are continuing across mid-Michigan.
Charlotte plans to continue water shutoffs
Police confirmed that a gun was found at Everett High School, leading to a one-hour lockdown.
Student arrested for bringing gun to Everett HS, parents react
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 27 birds from Lansing residences

Latest News

Lions prepare for Ravens
IMV 9.22.21 Lions and Ravens preview - clipped version
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Lions face tough Sunday visit from Ravens
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Race to the Big Ten Championship is wide open
Race to the Big Ten Championship is wide open
IMV Big Ten 9.21.21 - clipped version