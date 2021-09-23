In My View: Campbell putting pressure on offense after loss at Lambeau

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell blames his offense – for the most part – for Monday’s loss at Green Bay.

He says in a game like that, you must keep outscoring the opposition, or at least words to that effect.

I get that the Lions were scoreless in the second half. But the Lions are giving up an average of 38 points per game in two games.

If they don’t get better fast, beginning Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens, this will end up being just another typical Lions losing season, in my view.

