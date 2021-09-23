The MSU Marching Band bands together for halftime show and benefit concert

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Marching Band is back together since the pandemic silenced their instruments last year.

This week the band is prepping for two major performances- the halftime show at this weekend’s home game AND the special MSU Marching Band for The Kids Concert that is hosted at our very own Tim Staudt’s house.

With note at a time, the band is once again all in tune for the 2021 season.

“We have 152 new members in the band this year out of 300,” said David Thorton, the director of the MSU Marching Band.

Although this week’s rain has kept the band inside for most rehearsals, band members like Pelin and Jack are just happy to be playing at all- especially since the pandemic silenced their tune last year.

“For the first time in my life, I didn’t go to band practice all day- it was so odd,” said Pelin.

“Unfortunately, my instrument went untouched for a long time,” added Jack.

So when the band got the green light to play this year, students and staff couldn’t have been more excited.

“It’s just great to be back and be together and have an opportunity to perform for Spartan nation and MSU community,” said David.

With one successful halftime show under the bands belt- this Saturday will be one for MSU’s newest leaders, Mel Tucker himself.

“Coach put together some playlists for us and we took those and put some arrangements together for the halftime show.”

“It’s definitely some some newer tunes, and we’re putting our own spin on it and everything,” said Jack.

But beyond the fight song and cheers- band members say that putting on the Spartan marching uniform is like being a part of a second family.

“It’s been such a big part of my career here at Michigan State,” said Jack.

It’s a second family that will last a lifetime- just ask Henry.

He’s an MSU band alum who still plays the piccolo after starting at MSU in 1940.

Nearly 99 years old, Henry will be featured in Sunday’s 18th Annual MSU Marching Band For Kids Concert.

Proceeds, now totaling more than $1.5 million through the years, is split between the band and Children’s Miracle Network. It is the only fund raising arm the band has. For tickets and information in advance of the mass sales date, contact Stacie Peltomaa at the Foundation at 242-7623. The day also features various MSU coaches and dignitaries.

