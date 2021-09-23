Lansing man sentenced for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Mohamed Salat Haji, a 28-year-old Lansing man, has been sentenced to 130 months in federal prison for conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Haji was also ordered to be supervised by the court for 12 years following his release.

In Jan. of 2019 the FBI arrested Haji at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport after he helped his cousin, Muse Muse, check in for a flight that was the scheduled beginning to a trip that lead to Mogadishu, Somalia. There, Muse was set to join ISIS. Another relative, Mohamud Muse, also was arrested for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.

Court documents indicated that all three defendants picked up money to provide Muse Muse the funds to travel to join ISIS; all three defendants pledged allegiance to ISIS in recorded videos; and all three submitted their videos to individuals they believed were associated with ISIS. Records provided to the court at sentencing showed that throughout the conspiracy, which began in January 2017, all three defendants participated in multiple conversations in which they discussed traveling overseas to join ISIS, even adopting fighter aliases they would be known by when fighting for ISIS.

In June of 2021, Haji pleaded guilty to the charges. He admitted that he agreed to provide material support or resources (including personnel) to a foreign terrorist organization, he knew that ISIS was a designated foreign terrorist organization and that he is a U.S. national and that part of the offense occurred in the United States.

Haji also admitted that the individuals he conspired with were his relatives and co-defendants, Muse Muse and Mohamud Muse.

Muse Muse has already been sentenced to serve 78 months in prison, while Mohamud Muse was sentenced to serve 98 months in prison for their roles in the offense. Haji is the final defendant to be sentenced in the case.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

