Lansing Lugnuts hosting the Legends Celebrity Softball Game, tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, September 24, the Lansing Lugnuts will be hosting the Legends Celebrity Softball Game.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a Celebrity Meet & Greet, followed by team batting practice at 6:30 p.m., and scheduled first pitch at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for this event.

Our very own WILX staff will also be making special appearances. Stephanie McCoy, Holly Harper, and Andy Provenzano are playing on Team Silver. While Justin Bradford is playing on Team Cardinal.

Some notable attendees:

Mateen Cleaves: Former MSU men’s basketball member and NBA player

TJ Duckett: Former MSU football player and played seven years in the NFL

Darren McCarty: Played for the Detroit Red Wings for 13 seasons

Nate Robertson: Spent seven seasons with the Detroit Tigers

