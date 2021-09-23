Jackson to begin hydrant flushing on Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin on Monday, Sept. 27.

The process will begin in the southwest part of the City and is expected to be wrapped up in the northeast section on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

This activity is happening all over the City of Jackson and in bordering areas of Summit, Blackman, and Leoni townships.

This program takes place every spring and fall, but residents who are home during the day during the COVID-19 pandemic have been more conscious of changes to water service than in prior years. To ensure they are not alarmed by the impacts of hydrant flushing, the City is asking residents to be aware of when flushing will take place in their neighborhood. A map that indicates the areas and dates scheduled for flushing is shown below. It will also be sent to residents through a CodeRED message.

Here are the key details residents need to know about hydrant flushing:

Flushing will take place Monday through Friday, Sept. 27 to Oct. 12 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The flushing is necessary to maintain the quality of the City’s water system, such as washing iron and sediment out of water mains, cleaning pipes, and rejuvenating the water system.

This sediment does not affect water quality but can cause water to become discolored. The water is safe to drink, and discoloration usually disappears within a short time.

Because water can become discolored, residents are advised to avoid washing clothes while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods.

Residents may experience low water pressure or possibly no water for a brief time when flushing is happening in the area.

Questions about hydrant flushing should be directed to the “Report a Concern” feature on the City’s website or by calling the DPW at 517-788-4170.

A map of the scheduled fall hydrant flushing in Jackson. (City of Jackson)

