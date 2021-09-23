Advertisement

Jackson to begin hydrant flushing on Monday

The process will begin in the southwest part of the City.
Jackson's annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will...
Jackson's annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin on Monday, Sept. 27.(City of Jackson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin on Monday, Sept. 27.

The process will begin in the southwest part of the City and is expected to be wrapped up in the northeast section on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

This activity is happening all over the City of Jackson and in bordering areas of Summit, Blackman, and Leoni townships.

This program takes place every spring and fall, but residents who are home during the day during the COVID-19 pandemic have been more conscious of changes to water service than in prior years. To ensure they are not alarmed by the impacts of hydrant flushing, the City is asking residents to be aware of when flushing will take place in their neighborhood. A map that indicates the areas and dates scheduled for flushing is shown below. It will also be sent to residents through a CodeRED message.

Here are the key details residents need to know about hydrant flushing:

  • Flushing will take place Monday through Friday, Sept. 27 to Oct. 12 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • The flushing is necessary to maintain the quality of the City’s water system, such as washing iron and sediment out of water mains, cleaning pipes, and rejuvenating the water system.
  • This sediment does not affect water quality but can cause water to become discolored. The water is safe to drink, and discoloration usually disappears within a short time.
  • Because water can become discolored, residents are advised to avoid washing clothes while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods.
  • Residents may experience low water pressure or possibly no water for a brief time when flushing is happening in the area.

Questions about hydrant flushing should be directed to the “Report a Concern” feature on the City’s website or by calling the DPW at 517-788-4170.

A map of the scheduled fall hydrant flushing in Jackson.
A map of the scheduled fall hydrant flushing in Jackson.(City of Jackson)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing
Family warning to watch out for motorcycles after crash
Water shutoffs are continuing across mid-Michigan.
Charlotte plans to continue water shutoffs
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 27 birds from Lansing residences
Culver’s, best known for its Butterburgers and frozen custard, opens a new location in DeWitt...
Culver’s coming to DeWitt, looking for 70 employees

Latest News

Suspect in Jackson homicide turns self in
Early voting opens in Lansing
City of Jackson sign
Dobies proposes $15+ living wage ordinance for City employees
Ja'Quan Montel Robinson, 18, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a...
Teen arraigned for bringing gun to Everett High School