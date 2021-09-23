Advertisement

Iowa To Add Women’s Wrestling

Rachel Watters listens during a news conference announcing an NCAA college women's wrestling...
Rachel Watters listens during a news conference announcing an NCAA college women's wrestling program for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.(Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The University of Iowa will become the first Power Five school to add a women’s wrestling program and it will begin competition in the 2023-24 season. Iowa’s men’s program is coming off its 24th NCAA national championship. Athletic director Gary Barta said adding a women’s program had been discussed for several years. A search for a head coach will begin this fall. The NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in all divisions in 2020. There are 45 women’s intercollegiate wrestling programs, including five in Iowa.

