Iowa To Add Women’s Wrestling

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The University of Iowa will become the first Power Five school to add a women’s wrestling program and it will begin competition in the 2023-24 season. Iowa’s men’s program is coming off its 24th NCAA national championship. Athletic director Gary Barta said adding a women’s program had been discussed for several years. A search for a head coach will begin this fall. The NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in all divisions in 2020. There are 45 women’s intercollegiate wrestling programs, including five in Iowa.

