I-94 ramp to M-106 closed beginning Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to M-106 (Cooper Street) in Jackson for rebuilding starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-94 to Elm Road, then along westbound I-94 to M-106 (Cooper Street). Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, following posted detours.

This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township.

The work involves upgrading:

the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange,

the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts,

and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

The work on the I-94 ramp to M-106 is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The overall project of I-94 is expected to be complete in June 2023.

A map of the project can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

