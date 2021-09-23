Advertisement

I-94 ramp to M-106 closed beginning Friday

Traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-94 to Elm Road.
MDOT will close the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to M-106 (Cooper Street) in Jackson for rebuilding.
MDOT will close the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to M-106 (Cooper Street) in Jackson for rebuilding.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound I-94 exit ramp to M-106 (Cooper Street) in Jackson for rebuilding starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-94 to Elm Road, then along westbound I-94 to M-106 (Cooper Street). Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, following posted detours.

This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township.

The work involves upgrading:

  • the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange,
  • the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts,
  • and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

The work on the I-94 ramp to M-106 is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The overall project of I-94 is expected to be complete in June 2023.

A map of the project can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing
Family warning to watch out for motorcycles after crash
Water shutoffs are continuing across mid-Michigan.
Charlotte plans to continue water shutoffs
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 27 birds from Lansing residences
Culver’s, best known for its Butterburgers and frozen custard, opens a new location in DeWitt...
Culver’s coming to DeWitt, looking for 70 employees

Latest News

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) is working on a new system...
New system being developed for drawing voter district maps
Twindemic likely on the horizon
Twindemic expected 9.22.21 - clipped version
WILX First Alert Forecast 9/23/21 A.M.
‘Twindemic’ likely on the horizon