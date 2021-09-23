Advertisement

East Lansing Fails To Find Makeup Game

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After trying for a day, East Lansing High School has failed to find a fill in opponent for tomorrow night. Thus East Lansing’s 1-0 forfeit victory over Lansing Everett thus stands. East Lansing moves to 3-2 and Everett is now 2-3. Everett said it could not field enough players because of suspensions, ineligibilities and injuries. Everett hopes to resume play next Friday against Holt.

