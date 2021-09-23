Early voting opens in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Walk-in early voting starts Thursday in Lansing. Voters will be able to fill out and drop off their absentee ballots through Nov. 1.

Ballots can be filled out and dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and the center will stay open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

There is one exception: the doors must close at 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 per state law. The City of Lansing will also take ballots on Saturday, Oct. 30, and on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31.

Voting will be held during business hours at city hall, at the South Washington Election Unit located on Washington Avenue between Mount Hope and Holmes.

