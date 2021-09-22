Advertisement

Tigers Rained Out

Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron scores behind Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the...
Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron scores behind Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
- DETROIT (AP) - Today’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up on Monday afternoon. The Tigers stalled the White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory yesterday. Chicago’s magic number for clinching the division remains at two. It plays the second-place Cleveland Indians on the road in a five-game series beginning tomorrow. Chicago is closing in on its first division title in 13 years.

