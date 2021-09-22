Advertisement

Testing out a homemade ice cream recipe in a bag

By Holly Harper
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Here is an easy to follow recipe we tried out for homemade ice cream in a bag.

  • 1/2 cup half and half
  • ¼ tsp vanilla
  • 1 TBSP sugar
  • 3 cups ice
  • ⅓ cup kosher or rock salt
  • Gallon size zip top bag
  • Quart size zip top bag

HOW TO MAKE ICE CREAM IN A BAG

STEP 1. Place the ice and salt in a gallon size bag.

STEP 2. In a smaller bag mix together half and half, vanilla and sugar. Make sure to seal the bag tightly.

STEP 3. Place the smaller bag inside the gallon size bag. Shake the bags for about 5 minutes until your milk is solid.

Make sure to use gloves as the bag gets very cold.

