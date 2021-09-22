Shiawassee Co. to decide how to spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After months of controversy, it is now time for Shiawassee County to decide how to spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

A public discussion is scheduled after the Board of Commissioners voted in July to award themselves tens of thousands of dollars. Following that vote, the board voted to return the bonuses, amid backlash from residents and other officials, including U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township).

So far, people living in the county have expressed interest in spending the money on fixing the roof of the jail and the roads.

“These funds should alleviate the general budgets for municipalities and the county,” said county resident Anthony Karhoff. “We have lost revenues from people not working from properties not being sold or tax revenues not being generated. This money should be used to fill those voids, so municipalities aren’t hurting.”

The discussion will continue during Wednesday’s committee meeting at 4 p.m.

