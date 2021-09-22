Secretary of State mobile office aims to bring services to the people

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced she is launching a mobile office next month aimed at serving Michiganders with limited access to Secretary of State offices and the internet.

The launch is particularly for communities including senior centers, homeless shelters, foster care facilities, and other community groups.

“In addition to our expanded online services, new self-service machines, and convenient scheduled and walk-up in-person services, the mobile office will go even further to make government work for all Michiganders,” said Benson. “It is another way we are making our services convenient and accessible for all Michiganders by bringing them directly to senior centers and other underserved communities.”

The new Mobile Office will travel to and run out of lobbies and gathering places of partner organizations to offer most Secretary of State services, including:

processing driver’s license and state ID applications, corrections and renewals;

disability parking placard applications, renewals and replacements;

and vehicle title and registration transactions.

The mobile office will be based in Southeast Michigan, where the population is greatest. Funds have been requested from the state legislature for added mobile offices to serve residents in other urban and rural regions across the state.

Community organizations that would like to host the mobile office can get more information and apply at Michigan.gov/SOSMobile.

