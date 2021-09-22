Residents of The Quarters in East Lansing worried about floods to come

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The flood watch is reminding some in East Lansing of the nightmare they woke up to in early August. Those who live in The Quarters apartment complex found their cars underwater then. News 10 spoke to residents to see how they are preparing for another around of potential flooding.

Madison Schmitz and Maddie Tatara are residents at The Quarters.

Tatara said, “[In one part of the parking lot] the water was probably up to the bottom of [the] cars, and if you backed out it got really deep really quick so you could not drive or go to work.”

Tatara and Schmitz recalled the flood that did so much damage on Aug. 12. They say one their neighbor’s Tesla fell victim to the deep water.

Schmitz said, “The hardwiring in the car was definitely broken. So, their alarm was going off and the lights kept blinking and it would do that for five minutes and then stop, then keep going.”

Both Tatara and Schmitz say the complex has reached out to them to let them know there’s a flood warning in effect and to take proper precautions with their vehicles.

Schmitz said, “The quarters is pretty good about texting us and saying ‘We’re expecting rain today, you should move your cars if you can.’”

This time around the duo says they take comfort in regularly seeing the maintenance worker checking on the sump pump to make sure it’s ready for times like these.

“I definitely think they’re trying their best to keep situations like this from happening,” Tatara said. “Obviously, it’s not ideal for them to have a ton of residents having their cars flooded out.”

