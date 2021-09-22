Advertisement

Relay For Life to fill Corrigan Oil Speedway this Friday

Relay For Life
Relay For Life(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Grab your walking shoes because the Greater Lansing Relay for Life is back this weekend.

Participants in the special event walk through the night to raise awareness about cancer, as well as raise money for the American Cancer Society.

This will be the first in-person relay since the pandemic.

The event will kick off this Friday at the Corrigan Oil Speedway.

It will begin with a ceremony and speeches from survivors.

The walking will start around 7:15 and go into the wee hours of Saturday morning.

To keep walkers motivated, organizers will have costume contests, games, a midnight movie, smores and more.

There will also be a luminarias– homemade paper lanterns – decorated with the names of loved ones. Each Luminaria is in honor or remembrance of a life touched by cancer, accompanied by a moment of silence for those lost. When you make a donation for a Luminaria, it helps the American Cancer Society continue to fight cancer on all fronts.

You can register for the event anytime or sign up when you get there.

For more information: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=100120

