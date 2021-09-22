Advertisement

Public health officer threatened in West Michigan

Dr. London was forced to attend county meetings virtually due to safety concerns.
A public health officer in West Michigan says his life has been threatened after ordering masks...
A public health officer in West Michigan says his life has been threatened after ordering masks be worn in schools in Kent County.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A public health officer in West Michigan says his life has been threatened after ordering masks be worn in schools in Kent County.

Dr. Adam London, Director of the Kent County Health Department, says he’s a victim of “brute mob hatred” and that among other threats. He adds that a woman tried to run his car off the road in August, immediately after the mask order was implemented.

In a recent message to Kent County Board of Commissioners, London pleaded for help, saying he and his team are broken.

At an Aug. 26 commissioners meeting, a large and at times unruly crowd shouted angry comments aimed at London, who had to attend the meeting virtually due to concerns for his physical safety.

A video update from London can be found below.

