Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Charles Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks during the...
Charles Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
-CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Ten first-year eligible players, including defensive standouts DeMarcus Ware and Robert Mathis, and receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin are among 122 nominees for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Other first-year eligibles are kick returner Devin Hester; offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold; defensive lineman Vince Wilfork and defensive back Antonio Cromartie. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January before the selection committee discusses and chooses the class of 2022 that will be enshrined in August.

