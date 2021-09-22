Plans for new arts venue take center stage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Plans to build a new arts center are taking center stage in the City of Lansing. And, it could lure some big name acts.

Lansing used to host big name rock concerts at its Civic Center. That center was demolished in 1999. Now, the City of Lansing is going to receive $2 million dollars in state funding to put toward the new performance hall.

Yet that is not the only money that comes into play. The performance complex will house the Lansing Public Media Center. They also have accumulated $8 million in funding to be put towards use at the center.

The media center has been in its location on South Washington Avenue for about 10 years. However, the building itself is from the 60s and is getting pretty run down, as the current spot was never meant to be a permanent one.

News 10 spoke with Dominic Cochran, the director of the Public Media Center. He says he cannot wait to bring this community driven cultural anchor to the capital city.

Cochran also said crews will likely break ground in the spring of 2022, opening the art center sometime in 2023. More details on the location in the next month.

News 10 will let you know as soon as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.