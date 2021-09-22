Advertisement

Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

According to the OPD report, Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland — who officers said smelled of alcohol — became angry when asked by a United ticket agent on Sunday, Sept. 12, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly, and he was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, the police report states.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing, according to police records.

Authorities verified Wednesday that he bonded out and is due in court Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing
Police confirmed that a gun was found at Everett High School, leading to a one-hour lockdown.
Student arrested for bringing gun to Everett HS, parents react
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Lansing Police identify 17-year-old who died from gunshot wound
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Kayakers who died in Lake Superior identified

Latest News

Brock Fletcher
Brock Fletcher
WILX Weather Webcast 9/22/2021 PM
Jury finds Raheim Armstrong guilty of murder
Gov. Whitmer delivers keynote address at 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference