Advertisement

In My View: Lions face tough Sunday visit from Ravens

The Lions continue to have their usual holes.
In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s clear to me after two games that the Detroit Lions have their usual holes.

Defensively, they are giving up 38 points per game in two opening losses. Now Lamar Jackson and the potent Baltimore Ravens come to town this Sunday and it could be another long day for sure. 

Despite changing coaches and general manages again, the Lions still lack players they need to contend and I believe that to be the case even though they have only played two games this season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police confirmed that a gun was found at Everett High School, leading to a one-hour lockdown.
Police: gun found at Everett High School, student arrested
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Lansing Police identify 17-year-old who died from gunshot wound
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Kayakers who died in Lake Superior identified
Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Race to the Big Ten Championship is wide open
Race to the Big Ten Championship is wide open
IMV Big Ten 9.21.21 - clipped version
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Lions prep for MNF showdown
Lions prep for MNF
IMV Lions MNF preview - clipped version