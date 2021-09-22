In My View: Lions face tough Sunday visit from Ravens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s clear to me after two games that the Detroit Lions have their usual holes.

Defensively, they are giving up 38 points per game in two opening losses. Now Lamar Jackson and the potent Baltimore Ravens come to town this Sunday and it could be another long day for sure.

Despite changing coaches and general manages again, the Lions still lack players they need to contend and I believe that to be the case even though they have only played two games this season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

