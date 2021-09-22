Advertisement

Marino can return to House floor under strict supervision

He will have to be escorted by House sergeants whenever he enters the Capitol or House.
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representative Steve Marino (R-Harrison) can return to work on the House floor after a fellow lawmaker was granted a personal protection order against him.

According to MLive, Marino will have to be escorted by house sergeants whenever he enters the Capitol or House office building. He must also stay at his desk, his floor, or within the House Republican caucus.

The 32-year-old is accused of abuse and harassment by Representative Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham), 29, after the two had a personal relationship more than a year ago.

Marino was removed from his House committees last week.

