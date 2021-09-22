Man arrested for placing bombs outside Northern Michigan stores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An arrest has been made in connection to explosives placed outside of cell phone stores in Northern Michigan.

Police arrested 75-year-old John Allen at his home in the small town of Whittemore. Allen is accused of extortion and trying to destroy a building.

Investigators believe Allen was leaving threatening notes near cell phone stores in the Upper Peninsula last month. He’s also accused of leaving explosive devices outside of cell phone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie last week.

Allen faces a detention hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.