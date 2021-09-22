Advertisement

Man arrested for placing bombs outside Northern Michigan stores

He is accused of extortion and trying to destroy a building.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An arrest has been made in connection to explosives placed outside of cell phone stores in Northern Michigan.

Police arrested 75-year-old John Allen at his home in the small town of Whittemore. Allen is accused of extortion and trying to destroy a building.

Investigators believe Allen was leaving threatening notes near cell phone stores in the Upper Peninsula last month. He’s also accused of leaving explosive devices outside of cell phone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie last week.

Allen faces a detention hearing on Friday.

