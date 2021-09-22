Learn more about the WIOA Youth Program in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s a great program that’s available to youth in the Lansing area to help them with their education.

Karen Maas, the program manager of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Youth Program, explains what the program is all about and how they can help youth in our area achieve their education goals.

They also have a Jobs for Michigan Graduates program, which helps young people with career building and leadership.

Capital Area Michigan Works! has partnered with many great organizations and programs like the WIOA Youth Program.

