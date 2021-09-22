Lansing Eastern High School Announces Hall of Fame Classs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School has announced its 2021 athletics hall of fame class. It consist of Dan Boggan III, Robert Campion Sr., Wayne Jackson, Johanna Pscodna, Dave Ziolkowski and Melissa Washburn. The ceremony will be held Friday, at 4:45pm at a dinner in the Don Johnson Fieldhouse. Inductees will be introduced to the public at the Eastern home football game that night during halftime.

