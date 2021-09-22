Jury finds Raheim Armstrong guilty of murder

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported that a jury returned a verdict of guilty of 1st Degree Felony Murder and Felony Firearm against Defendant Raheim Armstrong. The maximum possible penalty for 1st Degree Felony Murder is Life in the Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

Armstrong was being tried in an incident that occurred in Summit Township near 227 South Street on Oct. 27, 2017. During that incident Ronald Owens was shot and killed by Armstrong.

“I want to thank the jury for the verdict and thank them for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka. “Murder trials are difficult and intense. They did a great job,” said Jarzynka.

“I also want to thank the prosecution trial team of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steve Idema and MSP Detectives Dave Stamler and Toby Baker. They did an outstanding job in both preparing and presenting this case to the jury,” said Jarzynka.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 28, almost exactly four years after the shooting.

