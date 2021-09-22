Advertisement

Ingham County Animal Control seizes 27 birds from Lansing residences

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 27 birds living in unsafe conditions were seized from two homes in Lansing on Tuesday.

Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) told News 10 they executed a search warrant on two properties on the 200 block of Holmes St in Lansing. They say the birds were living in inadequate and unsanitary conditions. A request for charges is being submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for failure to provide adequate care for 25 or more animals, which is a criminal offense.

“We seized a combination of chickens and roosters from both properties,” said Dan Verhoughstraete, deputy director at ICAC. “The birds were in small, unkempt cages, loose in the house or small outdoor area with very little room to roam. None of which are suitable environments for these animals.”

ICAC reports that they took 16 birds from one residence, and 11 from another. As the case is investigated, the birds will go to an animal shelter where they will receive proper care.

