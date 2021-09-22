How detectives train to investigate homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detectives from around the state are in Lansing this week, learning how to investigate homicides. It’s part of a Michigan State Police training that teaches law enforcement how to process crime scenes.

State police say there were so many applicants this year that they had to add another team. Students from Michigan State University’s criminal justice program helped by acting as witnesses and suspects.

“It’s very challenging,” said Detective Kasha Osborn with the Lansing Police Department. “You’re dealing with people’s loved ones that have obviously been killed. So I want to do anything and everything that I can to bring peace to that family and to bring people to justice.”

Detective Sergeant Brian Buege with the Michigan State Police Lansing Post described why homicide investigations are so important.

“That’s the ultimate crime, taking somebody’s life,” said Buege “Learning to effectively investigate that, not only with the MSP but with our partners at LPD or locally or wherever it is in the state, is so important to work together and bring justice to these families that lost their loved ones.”

The training runs through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

