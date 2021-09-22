Advertisement

How detectives train to investigate homicides

By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detectives from around the state are in Lansing this week, learning how to investigate homicides. It’s part of a Michigan State Police training that teaches law enforcement how to process crime scenes.

State police say there were so many applicants this year that they had to add another team. Students from Michigan State University’s criminal justice program helped by acting as witnesses and suspects.

“It’s very challenging,” said Detective Kasha Osborn with the Lansing Police Department. “You’re dealing with people’s loved ones that have obviously been killed. So I want to do anything and everything that I can to bring peace to that family and to bring people to justice.”

Detective Sergeant Brian Buege with the Michigan State Police Lansing Post described why homicide investigations are so important.

“That’s the ultimate crime, taking somebody’s life,” said Buege “Learning to effectively investigate that, not only with the MSP but with our partners at LPD or locally or wherever it is in the state, is so important to work together and bring justice to these families that lost their loved ones.”

The training runs through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing
Police confirmed that a gun was found at Everett High School, leading to a one-hour lockdown.
Student arrested for bringing gun to Everett HS, parents react
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Lansing Police identify 17-year-old who died from gunshot wound
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Kayakers who died in Lake Superior identified

Latest News

State police train for homicide investigations
State police train for homicide investigations
Group protests Barry-Eaton schools mask mandate
Protesters voice displeasure over mask mandate
Protesters voice displeasure over mask mandate
Lansing receives $2 million for fine arts center
Plans for new arts venue take center stage