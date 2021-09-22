Group protests Barry-Eaton schools mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A group in Charlotte protested Wednesday against new COVID-19 protocols in Barry and Eaton County schools. That mask mandate went into effect Wednesday morning, requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear a mask.

The move comes after a 200% increase in new cases among kids 17 and younger in the Barry-Eaton district. The health department also issued new quarantine protocols for potential exposures.

Crowds gathered in Charlotte to show their displeasure with the mandate for their kids.

One resident said, “They’re good kids and they just believe in their heart that this violates all freedom that they have as far as wearing a mask. You know, these kids should not have to go to school, I never had to deal with this when I was in school, and it’s just unfortunate that they have to go through the pressures.”

News 10 spoke with the superintendent of Charlotte Public Schools, Dr. Mandy Stewart. She says the mandate can only be lifted by the health department.

Stewart says there haven’t been any issues in the school itself, and kids have been fairly adaptable with all safety precautions. As of right now, the mandate does not have an expiration date.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

