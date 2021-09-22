Advertisement

Football drills provide a great cardio and strength workout

By Holly Harper
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Football season is in full swing at Mid-Michigan area high schools and many people are thrilled sports are back!

Miles Bell, a 12th grade linebacker and Emeka Okwereogu, a 12th grade defensive end, show us some drills that are used for football.

Bell says these drills are great for strength training, endurance and cardio.

